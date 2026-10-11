College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 6: UCLA, Wake Forest Into Bracket
Conference races and College Football Playoff bids were turned on their head in Week 6 as a number of big-name programs who had designs on doing damage in the postseason took some downright shocking losses. That impacted the projected bracket significantly (prepare yourselves for Iowa and UCLA and … uh, Wake Forest as CFP teams) and had a similar cascading effect across the rest of the bowl system.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 7, which sees some fascinating CFP games (the Steve Sarkisian Bowl in the first round among them), some fun Group of 6 matchups like the New Orleans Bowl and Potato Bowl, plus plenty of intriguing games heading into late December like the Sun Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Gator Bowl.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 6
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Texas
- UCLA
- Iowa
- BYU
- Wake Forest
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama
- No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Indiana
- No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Texas
- No. 9 Iowa at No. 8 UCLA
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Alabama
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Indiana
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Alabama
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Bowl Projections After Week 6
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Toledo vs. Jacksonville State
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Appalachian State vs. Ohio
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
Georgia State vs. East Carolina
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Florida State vs. Texas A&M
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
FAU vs. Central Michigan
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Western Michigan vs. New Mexico
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Louisiana Tech vs. Army
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
South Alabama vs. USF
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
UCF vs. Air Force
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. James Madison
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
North Texas vs. Delaware
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Washington vs. Cincinnati
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Arizona State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Tulsa vs. Texas State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. UNLV
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Minnesota
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
NC State vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. Northwestern
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Troy vs. FIU
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
Kansas State vs. Wisconsin
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia Tech vs. Arizona
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Virginia Tech vs. Arizona
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Mississippi State vs. Duke
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. SMU
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Louisville vs. LSU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. Kentucky
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Penn State vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Clemson vs. USC
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Missouri vs. Utah
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Nebraska vs. Ole Miss
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Colorado State vs. Louisiana
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
UMass vs. North Dakota State
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer