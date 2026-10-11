College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 6: UCLA, Wake Forest Into Bracket

Conference races and College Football Playoff bids were turned on their head in Week 6 as a number of big-name programs who had designs on doing damage in the postseason took some downright shocking losses. That impacted the projected bracket significantly (prepare yourselves for Iowa and UCLA and … uh, Wake Forest as CFP teams) and had a similar cascading effect across the rest of the bowl system.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 7, which sees some fascinating CFP games (the Steve Sarkisian Bowl in the first round among them), some fun Group of 6 matchups like the New Orleans Bowl and Potato Bowl, plus plenty of intriguing games heading into late December like the Sun Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Gator Bowl.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 6

Georgia Ohio State Notre Dame Miami Alabama Indiana Texas UCLA Iowa BYU Wake Forest Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Indiana

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Texas

No. 9 Iowa at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Alabama

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Alabama Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Indiana

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Indiana Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Alabama

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 6

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Toledo vs. Jacksonville State Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Appalachian State vs. Ohio Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 Georgia State vs. East Carolina Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Florida State vs. Texas A&M Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 FAU vs. Central Michigan Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Western Michigan vs. New Mexico Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Louisiana Tech vs. Army Cure Bowl Dec. 22 South Alabama vs. USF Independence Bowl Dec. 22 UCF vs. Air Force New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. James Madison Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 North Texas vs. Delaware Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Washington vs. Cincinnati Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Arizona State New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Tulsa vs. Texas State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. UNLV Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Minnesota Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 NC State vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. Northwestern 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Troy vs. FIU Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 Kansas State vs. Wisconsin Military Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia Tech vs. Arizona Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Virginia Tech vs. Arizona Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Mississippi State vs. Duke Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. SMU Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Louisville vs. LSU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Michigan vs. Kentucky ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Penn State vs. Florida Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Clemson vs. USC Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Missouri vs. Utah Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Baylor vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Nebraska vs. Ole Miss First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Colorado State vs. Louisiana Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 UMass vs. North Dakota State

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