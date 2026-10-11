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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 6: UCLA, Wake Forest Into Bracket

A number of shocking losses impacted the postseason picture, and the playoff has a dramatically new feel.
Bryan Fischer|
Wake Forest running back Deuce Lawrence (22) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Tolu Olajide against NC State.
Wake Forest running back Deuce Lawrence (22) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Tolu Olajide against NC State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia BulldogsOhio State BuckeyesNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesAlabama Crimson TideIndiana HoosiersTexas LonghornsUCLA BruinsIowa HawkeyesBYU CougarsWake Forest Demon DeaconsBoise State Broncos

Conference races and College Football Playoff bids were turned on their head in Week 6 as a number of big-name programs who had designs on doing damage in the postseason took some downright shocking losses. That impacted the projected bracket significantly (prepare yourselves for Iowa and UCLA and … uh, Wake Forest as CFP teams) and had a similar cascading effect across the rest of the bowl system.  

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 7, which sees some fascinating CFP games (the Steve Sarkisian Bowl in the first round among them), some fun Group of 6 matchups like the New Orleans Bowl and Potato Bowl, plus plenty of intriguing games heading into late December like the Sun Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Gator Bowl.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 6

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Miami
  5. Alabama
  6. Indiana
  7. Texas
  8. UCLA
  9. Iowa
  10. BYU
  11. Wake Forest
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama
  • No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Indiana
  • No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Texas
  • No. 9 Iowa at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Alabama
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Indiana
  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 UCLA

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 5 Alabama

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Bowl Projections After Week 6

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Toledo vs. Jacksonville State

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Appalachian State vs. Ohio

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

Georgia State vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Florida State vs. Texas A&M

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

FAU vs. Central Michigan

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Western Michigan vs. New Mexico

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Louisiana Tech vs. Army

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

South Alabama vs. USF

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

UCF vs. Air Force

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. James Madison

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

North Texas vs. Delaware

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Washington vs. Cincinnati

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Arizona State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Tulsa vs. Texas State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Minnesota

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

NC State vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina vs. Northwestern

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Troy vs. FIU

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

Kansas State vs. Wisconsin

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Mississippi State vs. Duke

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. SMU

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Louisville vs. LSU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Penn State vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Clemson vs. USC

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Missouri vs. Utah

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Nebraska vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Colorado State vs. Louisiana

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Jan. 2

UMass vs. North Dakota State

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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