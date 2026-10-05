WVU's Bowl Stock Tanks After 2nd Straight Loss — Now in Danger of Missing the Postseason

Well, just a few weeks ago, West Virginia was projected to play in some quality bowl games and was a consensus pick to make it to the postseason.

Now, after two straight losses, including one to one of the perceived worst teams in the Big 12 (Iowa State), their hopes of making a bowl are in danger, especially when you look at the road ahead.

There are a few outlets that still have the Mountaineers reaching the six-win mark.

This week's bowl projections

Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. UConn

College Football News: StaffDNA Cure Bowl vs. Florida Atlantic

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection

Sports Illustrated: No projection

West Virginia On SI: No projection

Can WVU find three more wins?

Iowa State safety Micah Harper (4) attempts to tackle West Virginia running back Cam Cook (4) as he carries the ball during the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right now, I don't have faith in the defense figuring enough things out to be able to get three more wins. That's putting a ton of pressure on the offense to virtually outscore everyone, and while they will do so, I just don't see it happening three times. Not with this schedule. If Zac Alley can figure some things out, then yeah, they can absolutely make a bowl game.

Remaining schedule

vs. Arizona

vs. Cincinnati

at TCU

at Texas Tech

vs. Kansas

vs. Houston

at Utah

I hear this all the time from fans: Where do the three wins come from? And they're right to think this way. Kansas is likely one. Okay. Where are the other two? They have a big opportunity coming up here with this two-game homestand against Arizona and Cincinnati, and at worst, they have to go 1-1. Going 0-2 in the homestand? You might as well forget about it.

Everything feels like doom and gloom right now, but there's still time to find some answers and win games. This offense is talented enough to win you a shootout or two. It's going to come down to whether or not the defense and be anything better than an an outright disaster and not be the worst defense in the Power Four.

Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season

Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026

AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027

Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026

ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)