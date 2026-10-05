WVU's Bowl Stock Tanks After 2nd Straight Loss — Now in Danger of Missing the Postseason
In this story:
Well, just a few weeks ago, West Virginia was projected to play in some quality bowl games and was a consensus pick to make it to the postseason.
Now, after two straight losses, including one to one of the perceived worst teams in the Big 12 (Iowa State), their hopes of making a bowl are in danger, especially when you look at the road ahead.
There are a few outlets that still have the Mountaineers reaching the six-win mark.
This week's bowl projections
Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. UConn
College Football News: StaffDNA Cure Bowl vs. Florida Atlantic
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection
Sports Illustrated: No projection
West Virginia On SI: No projection
Can WVU find three more wins?
Right now, I don't have faith in the defense figuring enough things out to be able to get three more wins. That's putting a ton of pressure on the offense to virtually outscore everyone, and while they will do so, I just don't see it happening three times. Not with this schedule. If Zac Alley can figure some things out, then yeah, they can absolutely make a bowl game.
Remaining schedule
vs. Arizona
vs. Cincinnati
at TCU
at Texas Tech
vs. Kansas
vs. Houston
at Utah
I hear this all the time from fans: Where do the three wins come from? And they're right to think this way. Kansas is likely one. Okay. Where are the other two? They have a big opportunity coming up here with this two-game homestand against Arizona and Cincinnati, and at worst, they have to go 1-1. Going 0-2 in the homestand? You might as well forget about it.
Everything feels like doom and gloom right now, but there's still time to find some answers and win games. This offense is talented enough to win you a shootout or two. It's going to come down to whether or not the defense and be anything better than an an outright disaster and not be the worst defense in the Power Four.
Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season
Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026
AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027
Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026
ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_