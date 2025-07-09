Mountaineers Now

WVU’s QB Battle is a Three-Man Race and Rich Rodriguez Likes What He Has

Three guys in the mix for the QB1 job in Morgantown?

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

A starter has yet to be named, and who knows? West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez may keep that decision on the quarterback battle in his back pocket all the way up until kickoff against Robert Morris in the season opener.

Nicco Marchiol and Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson are widely viewed as the two frontrunners for the job, given their experience. But Rodriguez has said from the very beginning that he wants more than two options in that room, and during an interview with the ESPN+ crew at Big 12 media days, he stated that he feels confident he has that.

"It's always a position you should worry about the most because it is the most important position, probably in football. You've got no chance to win if that guy is not pretty good. I think that's probably the room I'm least worried about from an athletic and talent standpoint. I've got three guys that have played some games in college football, and I've got a couple really good young players, so we have the talent there. Now, they've obviously got to learn our system, get better individually, but we've got to put the pieces around them as well. It's going to be a fun quarterback competition. I'm hoping I have three I can win with, and I think we do."

The third option in that room would likely be Charlotte transfer Max Brown, who began his career at Florida. He's dealt with some injuries throughout his career and was in a bad offensive system last year with the 49ers. Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and true freshman Scotty Fox are players Rodriguez believes in, but may need more time to grow and develop.

