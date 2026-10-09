WVU Starting Corner Downgraded to "Doubtful" vs. Arizona
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A new availability report is out for West Virginia, and it's a mixed bag of good and bad news. With a potent offense like Arizona coming to Morgantown, you'd like to be at full strength defensively, but it looks like the Mountaineers will be down a starter, with arguably their top corner, Nick Taylor, downgraded from questionable to doubtful.
WVU's Thursday night availability report
OUT
RB Andre Devine
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
DOUBTFUL
TE Cam Ball
CB Nick Taylor
PROBABLE
WR John Neider
EDGE Harper Holloman
LB Ashton Woods
CB Jason Chambers
The good news is that pass rusher Harper Holloman, who battled through a banged-up shoulder last week at Iowa State, is trending to be in uniform this Saturday. Arizona's offensive line has not been great in pass protection this season, giving up 15 sacks this year, which ranks 126th nationally — a great sight for a defense that has struggled to manufacture pressure since the start of league play. Having Holloman, the Mountaineers' best pass rusher available, is a big, big deal. When Noah Fifita is kept clean, he's completing nearly 80% of his passes for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. This is the one guy you can't allow to stand in the pocket and pick you apart.
Who fills in for Taylor if he's downgraded to OUT?
My assumption is that Jason Chambers, who made his season debut last week, would be the guy to slide into the starting lineup. He didn't play great against Iowa State, but it was his first game of the year, and he knows this defense better than anyone in that room and has logged more career snaps than just about anyone on the entire defense.
Chambers had some really solid performances a year ago, and arguably his best game came against a pass-happy team in TCU. In that one, Chambers allowed just one catch for 21 yards on five targets. With the Wildcats down three of their top receivers, it gives Chambers and Co. a much more manageable matchup, but with Noah Fifita still at QB, it's still a massive challenge.
Keyshawn Robinson will likely still be a part of the rotation there, and maybe even Jaire Rawlison as well, who has seen limited action so far this season.
The next availability report will need to be submitted by 10 p.m. ET tonight, and if Taylor is still considered doubtful, it at least gives a sliver of hope that he can go or at least be available.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_