WVU Starting Cornerback to Play Fifth Year, Enter Transfer Portal

Over the next few days, we will see which players who were recently granted a fifth year of eligibility make their decision — return to the school they played for last year or hit the transfer portal, which is scheduled to open (for those players) on August 3rd.

West Virginia starting cornerback Jason Chambers plans to take advantage of the fifth year, but will enter the transfer portal and finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

In 12 games for the Mountaineers last season, Chambers made 34 tackles, four passes defended, three tackles for loss, and one interception. He was pretty sharp making tackles, finishing the season with a missed tackle rate of just 10%. 52.6% of passes thrown in his direction were completed, going for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Chambers played extremely well in the game against TCU, allowing just one catch on five targets. The week before, against UCF, the Knights failed to complete a single pass in his direction on three attempts, although they picked on the rest of West Virginia's secondary.

The final month of the season was not his best, giving up eight catches on 14 targets. Per Pro Football Focus, he graded out at 61.4 (at Houston), 64.9 (vs. Colorado), 47.7 (at Arizona State), and 55.7 (vs. Texas Tech).

While Chambers played well, there were times when he just got beat because he didn't have the necessary length (5'11") to make a play on the ball. West Virginia intentionally added size at the cornerback position this offseason, and with all of the pieces they landed, there really isn't room for Chambers to see significant snaps.

Prior to transferring to West Virginia, Chambers spent time at North Carolina Central and Appalachian State.

West Virginia's current cornerback room

WVU Athletics Communication

Georgia State transfer Chams Diagne (6'3", 208 lbs) is expected to be the Mountaineers' top dog at the cornerback spot, while the search for the other starting corner is ongoing. Nick Taylor (6'1"), who moved down from safety, is a top candidate, as well as ChaMarryus Bomar (5'10"), Keyshawn Robinson (5'11"), and junior college products Da'Mun Allen (6'3") and Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. (6'3"). We could even see Kent State transfer Jaire Rawlison, who checks in at just 5'9", or true freshman Vincent Smith, who has pretty good size, standing in at nearly 6'2". Nickel/sams Geimere Latimer and Maliek Hawkins could also bump out to corner, as well as safety Andrew Powdrell.