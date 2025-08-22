WVU Still Has No Clue if Jimmori Robinson Can Play This Season
Earlier this week, the West Virginia football program received some great news as Judge John Preston Bailey granted a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order, paving the way for four Mountaineers — RB Tye Edwards, WR Jeffrey Weimer, DL Jimmori Robinson, and S Justin Harrington — to be eligible.
Due to the NCAA's attorney's claim of Robinson being academically ineligible, it caused a lot of confusion as to whether or not he officially has the green light or not. Apparently, the confusion also exists on WVU's side of this, as they are unsure of whether or not the judge's order overrides any potential academic issues.
Wren Baker spoke on the matter on Friday morning with the media.
"I’m not a lawyer, and so, I don’t try to be one. Sometimes in leadership, people try to play hero ball; I stick to my lane. I think that order is like 60-something pages, so you’d lose me on about page two out of ADD. We have our general counsel working with our compliance officer. We’ve engaged the Big 12. I believe they will or have engaged the NCAA to make sure we know what the judge’s ruling is at a high level to make sure we’re interpreting it the right way and that we’re not putting the institution at any risk. I’ll leave the rest of it unsaid because I think we’re still unpacking and assessing and trying to figure out exactly where we are. Once we have clarity on what it all means, then we’ll move forward in a way that doesn’t put the institution at risk.”
Shortly after the ruling was announced, Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger received a statement from the NCAA, which led to the assumption that they couldn't do anything and that Robinson would be free to play.
“This ruling will lead to high school students losing opportunities to compete in college athletics and it erodes the academic standards that have for decades ensured student-athletes obtained an education. The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and differing court opinions are why partnering with Congress is essential to provide stability for all college athletes.”
Until WVU gets more clarity on the situation, Robinson will likely refrain from participating with the team in game action. With the season being just eight days away, Rich Rodriguez, Robinson, and everyone involved would probably like to have that cleared up sooner rather than later.
