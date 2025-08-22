Several Additions Made to WVU's Football Roster, Including Three New Names
The West Virginia football roster continues to grow as we near game week. Five more players have enrolled in school, but weren't officially added to the roster until Friday morning.
Two of them should be somewhat familiar to Mountaineer fans who follow our recruiting coverage closely — CB BJ Hendrickson III and OL Jude Edwards.
Hendrickson spent his freshman season at Franklin Pierce at the Division II level. He was listed on the roster there, but doesn't appear to have played in any games during the 2024 season. He did, however, compete in track and field. It's very unlikely he'll see any snaps on defense this season, but his speed could be deployed on special teams later in the season once he gets his feet wet.
The other "addition" is junior college center Jude Edwards (Trinity Valley CC), who committed to the program last week. He appeared in nine games last season and was expected to be one of the top linemen in the country at the JUCO level this fall, earning preseason second-team All-American honors. At WVU, I would expect Edwards to rep at both center and guard, primarily on the scout team in 2025. The Mountaineers have three centers they feel confident in with Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, and Robby Martin, while Cooper Young has also shown some promise.
The three brand-new names that have been added to the roster are junior tight end/long snapper Troy Fischer (Christopher Newport, D-III), junior defensive lineman Gabe Ryan (Keyser, WV), and freshman defensive back Matthias Squire (Dematha Catholic HS). These are likely the additions from WVU's recent walk-on tryouts.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters last week that he was still open to adding to the roster, but admitted that any new additions would be pretty far behind and would be playing catch-up throughout the remainder of the preseason and throughout the first half of the schedule.
Wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer has yet to be added.
West Virginia will kick off the 2025 season next Saturday at 2 p.m. ET against Robert Morris on ESPN+.
