Pat McAfee, Bill Stewart Headline the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Another batch of former West Virginia University athletes and coaches are headed to the Hall. Friday morning, it was announced that Chelsea Carrier-Eades (track & field), Bill Kirelawich (football), Pat McAfee (football), Bill Stewart (football), Darrell Whitmore (baseball/football), and Petra Zublasing (rifle) will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

The headliners of the group are, of course, Pat McAfee and Bill Stewart.

McAfee is the university's all-time leading scorer, playing a pivotal role in the team's success from 2005-08, helping the team to two BCS bowl wins. During his time at WVU, he was named a CBSSports.com First Team All-American, Walter Camp Football Foundation Second Team All-American, Associated Press Third Team All-American, Ray Guy Award finalist, Lou Groza Award semifinalist, and played in the Under Armour Senior Bowl.

McAfee surprised the football world when he decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 29 to start up his own show, which has turned into one of the largest sports shows in the industry and is now on ESPN. He is also a member of the College GameDay crew.

Coach "Stew" took over for Rich Rodriguez once he departed for Michigan and led the Mountaineers to a surprisingly dominating win over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. Pat White voiced his support for Stewart to become the program's full-time coach, and the administration listened. Stewart compiled a 28-12 record, coaching three full seasons before Dana Holgorsen took over. The New Martinsville, West Virginia native won nine games in three consecutive seasons and had a winning percentage of .700. Mountaineer Nation lost Coach Stew after suffering a heart attack in 2012. He will always be remembered for being down-to-earth, a successful coach, and, of course, his "Leave No Doubt" speech prior to the Fiesta Bowl.

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, prior to the West Virginia-Utah football game. Kickoff for the game has not been determined at this time and will likely be announced a week or two before the game.

