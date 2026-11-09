WVU Suffers Big Blow, Losing OL Amare Grayson for Final Three Games — Who Steps Up?

West Virginia received some unfortunate news regarding starting right guard Amare "Bubba" Grayson.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez announced during his radio show on Monday night that he will miss the final three regular season games, but there's a chance he could come back if the Mountaineers make it to the postseason.

"That hurt us a little bit," Rodriguez said when asked about Grayson going down. "He's going to have that high ankle, maybe the tightrope procedure they call it. So he's got a chance if we're in a bowl game to maybe play in that, but for the next three games he'll be out. That'll be a blow. The good thing about Nick Krahe Nick can play a bunch of positions, so we can move Nick over to left guard like we did at the end of the (Texas Tech) game and Josh Aisosa can play either side as well and we got some other guys."

What this means for the WVU offensive line

WVU Athletics Communications

When Grayson went down in the loss to Texas Tech, Josh Aisosa was inserted, and he and Nick Krahe both split time between the left and right guard spots. It's safe to assume that, this early in the week, those two will start at the guard positions. Who is on the left and who is on the right will be up to offensive line coach Rick Trickett and what he sees throughout the practice week.

According to Pro Football Focus, Grayson was the second-highest-rated offensive lineman on West Virginia's roster behind only center Wes King.

As far as Aisosa goes, he's had some pretty good moments, most notably his performance in the win over Virginia earlier in the year when he filled in for a banged-up Nick Krahe. But last week's game against Texas Tech may have been his best as a Mountaineer, particularly in the run game. He did a great job of climbing up to the second level and not letting any defenders squeeze through and clog up a running lane.

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Another name to watch is Jacksonville State transfer Cam Griffin, who has been with Rick Trickett for multiple years and has his trust. Griffin is super versatile, having played all five spots along the line throughout his career.

Career snap count breakdown for Griffin

Left Tackle: 0, 3, 311 = 314

Left Guard: 11, 89, 440 = 540

Center: 0, 0, 85 = 85

Right Guard: 55, 97, 3 = 155

Right Tackle: 0, 0, 124 = 124

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