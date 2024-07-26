16 Former Mountaineers on 2024 NFL Training Camp Rosters
WVU is just days away from the start of fall camp, but several Mountaineer football alums have begun their work in the NFL. Sixteen of them to be exact.
DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals
Stills had a very productive rookie campaign picking up 47 tackles, five tackles for loss, five QB hits, and 3.5 sacks. He'll compete for a backup spot at defensive tackle.
LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals
White enters his second year with the Cardinals. He had arguably the best season of his career despite only playing in eleven games. White totaled 90 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.
CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens
Worley hasn't played a major role in the NFL since his final season with the Raiders in 2019. But he has served as a decent depth piece for the Ravens over the past two years.
CB Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills
Douglas was traded mid-season from Green Bay to Buffalo and wasted no time making his mark with his new team. In just nine games with the Bills, Douglas hauled in four interceptions and had eight passes defended.
LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns
Fields cemented himself as the backup at SAM linebacker in Cleveland over the last two years, totaling 82 tackles in 34 games.
WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos
Things didn't work out for Sills with the New York Giants, but now he gets a second chance in the league with the Broncos. There is room for Sills to make the roster, but he has a lot of competition.
LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins
It was a career year for David Long, setting single-season career highs in tackles (113), tackles for loss (9), QB hits (6), and sacks (1).
OT Doug Nester - Minnesota Vikings
Nester went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but could sneak his way onto the Vikings' 53-man roster. At worst, he'll be a practice squad guy.
OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants
Cajuste played a couple of years with the Patriots, but things never panned out. Injuries have really hindered his development, but if he can stay healthy he has a chance to be a backup.
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants
Ford-Wheaton was on the cusp of breaking through and pushing for a spot on the 53-man room before tearing his ACL, bringing his 2023 season to an end. He'll be back in the mix once again.
QB Will Grier - Philadelphia Eagles
Grier has packed his bags and moved more than a handful of times throughout his NFL career and now finds himself battling for the third quarterback spot in Philadelphia with Tanner McKee.
CB Beanie Bishop - Pittsburgh Steelers
It's early in camp, but Beanie is already making a big impression and is seeing reps with the first-team. The door is wide open for Bishop to lock down the starting nickel spot in Pittsburgh.
C Zach Frazier - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers' second round pick is in line to be the team's starter as a rookie. No surprise here for someone who was arguably the best center in all of college football last year.
WR Marcus Simms - Seattle Seahawks
Simms had a cup of water in the NFL before but has spent much of the last few years in other leagues, most recently the UFL. Now, he's back in the league and hoping to stick.
QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
After a career year in 2022, things didn't go as well for Geno in Seattle but overall, he still put up good numbers. He threw for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers
McKivitz is the starting right tackle in San Francisco and played a key part in the team reaching the Super Bowl last season.
Free Agents: WR Devin Carter, WR Kevin White, OL Mark Glowinski, OL Adam Pankey, LB Nick Kwiatkoski.
