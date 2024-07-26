Six Position Battles to Watch Throughout WVU Fall Camp
Fall camp is just around the corner for the West Virginia Mountaineers which means some intense battles are about to get underway. Today, we take a look at six of the biggest position battles to keep an eye on throughout the month.
1. Right Tackle: Nick Malone vs. Xavier Bausley
Nick Malone is listed as the starter right now, but that could change at some point during the month of August. It's more likely that Malone and Bausley end up splitting the reps throughout the season which is something WVU has done before at right tackle with Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates.
2. Nose Tackle: Fatorma Mulbah vs. Hammond Russell IV
Mulbah is more of a finished product, but Russell is due to have a breakout year and be a big-time contributor up front. Although there is an OR listed in between their names, I'd have to believe that Mulbah has the slight edge thanks to his production from last year.
3. WILL: Josiah Trotter vs. Ben Cutter
Trotter would have been a contributor as a true freshman a year ago if it weren't for a lower leg injury that cost him his entire season. Cutter stepped in and filled a big role when Trey Lathan went down against TCU and logged some valuable reps. He got better with each week he played. This is going to be a fun one to watch.
4. CAT Safety: Josiah Jackson, Kekoura Tarnue
I'm a little surprised that Josiah Jackson was listed first here considering Tarnue has a ton of experience. Plus, I figured they would have had Anthony Wilson slated at CAT instead of free safety. I assume there will be a bunch of shuffling around going on in the secondary, so not only do I believe both will play but they could play multiple spots.
5. WR (X) Hudson Clement vs. Jaden Bray
Clement burst onto the scene early last year and although he didn't get peppered with targets throughout the season, he always came up in big-time moments. Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray has arguably the most upside of any receiver on the roster, he just has to be more consistent. Each guy will see a ton of action, but it will be interesting to see who gets more burn early on.
6. WR (Z) Preston Fox vs. Traylon Ray
Much like the battle above, the two featured here will get a lot of playing time. The real question is, how long will it take for Traylon Ray to become a complete receiver? Fox's hands are unmatched, but Ray will be on his tail chasing after more reps.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
16 Former Mountaineers on 2024 NFL Training Camp Rosters
The Mountaineers Who Added the Most Weight/Muscle Since Last Season
Pat McAfee Tells Oregon's Dan Lanning to 'Watch Out for West Virginia'