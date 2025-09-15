WVU to Wear 1965 Throwbacks vs Utah — Kickoff Time and TV Info Also Announced
This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open up Big 12 Conference play on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks. The following week, they'll return home for the Big 12 home opener against the 16th-ranked Utah Utes, which will be the official debut of the 1965 throwback uniforms.
The uniform features the true "old gold" color, which was the original school color before it moved to a yellow Gold in the 1970s, which is still used today. The helmet is old gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the middle, completed with a gray facemask. The baby blue state logo is a sharp look that pops on the old gold helmet and features WVU displayed diagonally across the state. The jersey is navy blue with old gold coloring for the numbers (no outline), Big 12 patch, and Nike logo. The pants are gold with a thin navy blue stripe down the side.
This game also happens to fall on Hall of Fame weekend, where Chelsea Carrier-Eades (track & field), Bill Kirelawich (football), Pat McAfee (football), Bill Stewart (football), Darrell Whitmore (baseball/football), and Petra Zublasing (rifle) are set to be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, so it only makes sense to wear a throwback uniform that weekend.
This will be the third all-time meeting between the Mountaineers and Utes, with Utah winning each of the first two matchups. The first game was a 32-6 beatdown in the Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City. The second loss was in 2017 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, where the Mountaineers were without starting quarterback Will Grier.
Backup Chris Chugunov filled in and had a really rough day, and it was one of the worst offensive performances by a Mountaineer team this century. One performance that could rival that outing was what happened in Athens a couple of weeks ago, where WVU managed to put up just 10 points.
The Big 12 announced that the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX.
