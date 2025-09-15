Mountaineers Now

Breaking Down the Snap Counts from West Virginia's Overtime Win Over Pitt

A look around at how much playing time each Mountaineer got this past weekend.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Clay Ash (27) catches a pass and runs for extra yards as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Davion Pritchard (23) tackles during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia's overtime win over the Pitt Panthers was a long, long game that took over four hours to complete. Many snaps took place in this one, with West Virginia's offense pushing triple digits. Who played in the game? How much?

Here's a full position-by-position breakdown of the snap counts.

OFFENSE (93 snaps)

Quarterback

Nicco Marchiol - 69

Scotty Fox - 15

Jaylen Henderson - 9

Running Back

Tye Edwards - 55

Clay Ash - 36

Cyncir Bowers - 2

Wide Receiver

Cam Vaughn - 84

Jeff Weimer - 56

Rodney Gallagher III - 54

Justin Smith-Brown - 16

Preston Fox - 16

Oran Singleton Jr. - 16

Jarod Bowie - 1

Tight End

Grayson Barnes - 61

Jacob Barrick - 31

Ryan Ward - 20

Offensive Lineman

Ty’Kieast Crawford - 93

Nick Krahe - 93

Walter Young Bear - 93

Landen Livingston - 93

Kimo Makane’ole - 85

Carson Lee - 12

Malik Agbo - 5

Josh Aisosa - 4

Donovan Haslem - 4

DEFENSE (74 snaps)

Defensive Line

Eddie Kelly Jr. - 51

Edward Vesterinen - 47

Asani Redwood - 27

Devin Grant - 25

Hammond Russel IV - 20

Nate Gabriel - 10

Bandit

Curtis Jones Jr. - 55

Braden Siders - 49

MarShon Oxley - 9

Linebacker

Ben Cutter - 62

Reid Carrico - 60

Ben Bogle - 21

Ashton Woods - 8

Cornerback

Jason Chambers - 59

Michael Coats Jr. - 51

Jordan Scruggs - 38

Nickel/SAM

Fred Perry - 65

Chris Fileppo - 6

Nick Taylor - 3

Israel Boyce - 2

Safety

Kekoura Tarnue - 66

Darrian Lewis - 53

Jordan Walker - 18

Justin Harrington - 9

My two cents:

It's very clear that Jeff Weimer has earned the trust of the coaching staff and will likely continue to be Jaden Bray's replacement. However, keep an eye on Justin Smith-Brown. After his big 56-yard catch, that's going to get Rodriguez's attention and possibly push his snap count up starting next week against the Kansas Jayhawks.

