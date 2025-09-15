Breaking Down the Snap Counts from West Virginia's Overtime Win Over Pitt
West Virginia's overtime win over the Pitt Panthers was a long, long game that took over four hours to complete. Many snaps took place in this one, with West Virginia's offense pushing triple digits. Who played in the game? How much?
Here's a full position-by-position breakdown of the snap counts.
OFFENSE (93 snaps)
Quarterback
Nicco Marchiol - 69
Scotty Fox - 15
Jaylen Henderson - 9
Running Back
Tye Edwards - 55
Clay Ash - 36
Cyncir Bowers - 2
Wide Receiver
Cam Vaughn - 84
Jeff Weimer - 56
Rodney Gallagher III - 54
Justin Smith-Brown - 16
Preston Fox - 16
Oran Singleton Jr. - 16
Jarod Bowie - 1
Tight End
Grayson Barnes - 61
Jacob Barrick - 31
Ryan Ward - 20
Offensive Lineman
Ty’Kieast Crawford - 93
Nick Krahe - 93
Walter Young Bear - 93
Landen Livingston - 93
Kimo Makane’ole - 85
Carson Lee - 12
Malik Agbo - 5
Josh Aisosa - 4
Donovan Haslem - 4
DEFENSE (74 snaps)
Defensive Line
Eddie Kelly Jr. - 51
Edward Vesterinen - 47
Asani Redwood - 27
Devin Grant - 25
Hammond Russel IV - 20
Nate Gabriel - 10
Bandit
Curtis Jones Jr. - 55
Braden Siders - 49
MarShon Oxley - 9
Linebacker
Ben Cutter - 62
Reid Carrico - 60
Ben Bogle - 21
Ashton Woods - 8
Cornerback
Jason Chambers - 59
Michael Coats Jr. - 51
Jordan Scruggs - 38
Nickel/SAM
Fred Perry - 65
Chris Fileppo - 6
Nick Taylor - 3
Israel Boyce - 2
Safety
Kekoura Tarnue - 66
Darrian Lewis - 53
Jordan Walker - 18
Justin Harrington - 9
My two cents:
It's very clear that Jeff Weimer has earned the trust of the coaching staff and will likely continue to be Jaden Bray's replacement. However, keep an eye on Justin Smith-Brown. After his big 56-yard catch, that's going to get Rodriguez's attention and possibly push his snap count up starting next week against the Kansas Jayhawks.
