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WVU-Virginia Simulation Has a Wild Ending in College Football 27

This week's simulation goes down to the wire.
Schuyler Callihan|
College Football 27

In this story:

West Virginia Mountaineers

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, I simulated tonight's game between West Virginia and Virginia on the College Football 27 video game. I normally do one every week, but because last week's game was against UT Martin, we didn't have a simulation because the game doesn't have FCS teams in it.

Here is how this week's simulation vs. Virginia went.

BOX SCORE

WVU: 7-7-0-7 — 21
UVA: 0-14-0-10 — 24

Individual Stats (WVU)

Offense

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 12/14 for 194 yards, one touchdown | 7 carries for 12 yards

RB Cam Cook: 11 carries for 93 yards | 3 receptions for 28 yards

WR Jaden Bray: 3 receptions for 21 yards

WR DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 36 yards | 1 carry for -1 yards

WR Prince Strachan: 2 receptions for 80 yards, one touchdown

TE Josh Sapp: 1 reception for 29 yards

Defensive leaders

S Kamari Wilson: 16 tackles, two tackles for loss

LB Ben Cutter: 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack

Individual Stats (Virginia)

Offense

QB Beau Pribula: 18/26 for 212 yards, two touchdowns | 6 carries for 7 yards

RB Peyton Lewis: 10 carries for 104 yards, one touchdown | 1 catch for 6 yards

RB Jekail Middlebrook: 7 carries for 12 yards | 1 catch for 13 yards

TE Dakota Twitty: 8 receptions for 95 yards, one touchdown

WR De'Shawn Martin: 4 receptions for 49 yards

WR Kameron Courtney: 3 receptions for 42 yards

WR Rico Flores Jr.: 1 reception for 7 yards

SCORES

1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 3-yard TD run, WVU leads 7-0

2nd quarter: Beau Pribula 4-yard TD pass to Kameron Courtney, game tied 7-7
Peyton Lewis 24-yard TD run, Virginia takes a 14-7 lead
Mike Hawkins Jr. 14-yard TD run, game tied 14-14

3rd quarter: No scoring.

4th quarter: Beau Pribula 8-yard TD pass to Dakota Twitty; Virginia leads 21-14
Mike Hawkins Jr. 76-yard TD pass to Prince Strachan with 1:48 left, game tied 21-21
Will Bettridge 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expires

What a 24-21 loss would mean

Well, for starters, Mountaineer fans would be beside themselves if this game unfolded the way this simulation did. When Hawkins hit Strachan and he broke a tackle deep downfield, I immediately knew that there was too much time on the clock. Still, the big explosive play to tie the game was clutch stuff. I do find it hard to believe that both teams will struggle running the ball with their quarterbacks and running it as little as they do here.

But a three-point loss to a ranked team that literally goes down to the wire would show that this team is going to do some good things this fall. Entering tonight's game, there are still a lot of questions about how good (or not) this West Virginia team really is.

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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