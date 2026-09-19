WVU-Virginia Simulation Has a Wild Ending in College Football 27
In this story:
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, I simulated tonight's game between West Virginia and Virginia on the College Football 27 video game. I normally do one every week, but because last week's game was against UT Martin, we didn't have a simulation because the game doesn't have FCS teams in it.
Here is how this week's simulation vs. Virginia went.
BOX SCORE
WVU: 7-7-0-7 — 21
UVA: 0-14-0-10 — 24
Individual Stats (WVU)
Offense
QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 12/14 for 194 yards, one touchdown | 7 carries for 12 yards
RB Cam Cook: 11 carries for 93 yards | 3 receptions for 28 yards
WR Jaden Bray: 3 receptions for 21 yards
WR DJ Epps: 3 receptions for 36 yards | 1 carry for -1 yards
WR Prince Strachan: 2 receptions for 80 yards, one touchdown
TE Josh Sapp: 1 reception for 29 yards
Defensive leaders
S Kamari Wilson: 16 tackles, two tackles for loss
LB Ben Cutter: 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack
Individual Stats (Virginia)
Offense
QB Beau Pribula: 18/26 for 212 yards, two touchdowns | 6 carries for 7 yards
RB Peyton Lewis: 10 carries for 104 yards, one touchdown | 1 catch for 6 yards
RB Jekail Middlebrook: 7 carries for 12 yards | 1 catch for 13 yards
TE Dakota Twitty: 8 receptions for 95 yards, one touchdown
WR De'Shawn Martin: 4 receptions for 49 yards
WR Kameron Courtney: 3 receptions for 42 yards
WR Rico Flores Jr.: 1 reception for 7 yards
SCORES
1st quarter: Mike Hawkins Jr. 3-yard TD run, WVU leads 7-0
2nd quarter: Beau Pribula 4-yard TD pass to Kameron Courtney, game tied 7-7
Peyton Lewis 24-yard TD run, Virginia takes a 14-7 lead
Mike Hawkins Jr. 14-yard TD run, game tied 14-14
3rd quarter: No scoring.
4th quarter: Beau Pribula 8-yard TD pass to Dakota Twitty; Virginia leads 21-14
Mike Hawkins Jr. 76-yard TD pass to Prince Strachan with 1:48 left, game tied 21-21
Will Bettridge 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expires
What a 24-21 loss would mean
Well, for starters, Mountaineer fans would be beside themselves if this game unfolded the way this simulation did. When Hawkins hit Strachan and he broke a tackle deep downfield, I immediately knew that there was too much time on the clock. Still, the big explosive play to tie the game was clutch stuff. I do find it hard to believe that both teams will struggle running the ball with their quarterbacks and running it as little as they do here.
But a three-point loss to a ranked team that literally goes down to the wire would show that this team is going to do some good things this fall. Entering tonight's game, there are still a lot of questions about how good (or not) this West Virginia team really is.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_