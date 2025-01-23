Jacksonville State WR Transfer Cam Vaughn Signs with West Virginia
Thursday morning, Jacksonville State wide receiver transfer Cam Vaughn has signed with the Mountaineers.
This past season as a redshirt freshman, Vaughn led the Gamecocks in receptions (49), receiving yards (804), and receiving touchdowns (5). He logged two 100-yard receiving games, including an 184-yard performance against Ohio in their bowl game. He initially signed with Jax State as a quarterback but made the switch to receiver last offseason.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
