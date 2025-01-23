North Carolina LB Transfer Ashton Woods Signs with West Virginia

Mountaineers Now

North Carolina transfer linebacker Ashton Woods has officially signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Woods appeared in four games last season with the Tar Heels seeing limited action. At Walton High School, he tallied 383 tackles, 15 sacks, 36 TFL, six INTs, and five forced fumbles over his career. He was also a two-time all-state selection and two-time region defensive player of the year.

Coming out of high school he chose Carolina over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and several others.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Transfer signings tracker

Names in bold have signed.

Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).

Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).

