Zac Alley Reacts to the 'Outside Noise' Surrounding WVU's Defense

It's been a rough year for the West Virginia defense.

You don't need me to run through all the stats and where the unit ranks in every category in the country; you know it's bad all the way around and just how bad it's been. When there is a season-long issue, it tends to fuel the fanbase with a ton of frustration, which spills out onto social media, and those folks are right to feel a certain way; some take it a tad too far and make it personal .

On Tuesday, WVU defensive coordinator Zac Alley was asked about how he and his team handle the outside noise.

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"I always tell them, you never want to take criticism from someone you wouldn't take advice from. So what happens in here and what we say in this building, I want that to matter to them because we want them to be the best. I always think it's funny, like when you're playing bad, everybody wants to point fingers, and it's this, that, and the other, and I take all the blame on that. It's not on our kids. It's on me. I want them to think that way too; if we just do the certain things that are right and how we do our business every day, we can be better; we can be more productive. We saw in the second half (vs. Texas Tech) that's a possibility. I try to get them to tune that out. I mean, it's harder now than it ever has been because social media and all the people, and they're on it whether they say they are or not. You try to encourage them to be off of it, but then their mom sends them something or whatever that looks like, so I try to encourage them to not take outside noise and to just listen to the building and the people in here and what we're trying to do to fix things."

I'm sure it's not easy for those guys on that side of the ball to keep their heads up and keep fighting the moment things start to go bad because it can create this "Oh, here we go again" type of feeling, but they did respond in a big way last week against Texas Tech after giving up 41 points in the first half, coming up with four consecutive stops, three of which were three-and-outs.

At this point, it's going to be difficult for this unit to find something it can hang its hat on, but a few things they have to do are tackle better, play the ball in the air on downfield throws, and keep the ball in front of them, forcing the opposing offense to have to put a long drive together, much like they did in the win over TCU.

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