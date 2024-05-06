JUCO All-American TE Completes Official Visit to WVU
West Virginia has been in search of a tight end all offseason and are now making some progress in that hunt. Over the weekend, they hosted JUCO All-American Gregory Genross (Dodge City CC) on an official visit.
The visit went well and the Mountaineers are in a good spot in his recruitment.
Gernoss was previously committed to Arkansas, but re-opened his recruitment in late December. West Virginia has been in on him since the fall, extending an offer back in October. Others that have offered Genross include Colorado, Houston, Marshall, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, South Alabama, South Florida, Troy, Utah State, and Western Kentucky.
In two seasons at Dodge City, Genross hauled in 26 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
