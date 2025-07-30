Mountaineers Now

Aaron Rodgers Gives Zach Frazier Ringing Endorsement, Believes He Can Be 'Special'

The future Hall of Famer is a huge believer in the former Mountaineer center.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
West Virginia product Zach Frazier wasted very little time establishing himself as one of the top centers in the NFL, earning the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie and dominating on a weekly basis.

Despite only being in the league for just one year, he was ranked as the third-best center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron last month.

Some fans may scoff at that, knowing that PFF's grading system is a little off from time to time, but today, he got a ringing endorsement from his new quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“It starts and ends with that kid, though. I mean, he’s got a chance to be really special in the league. You know, a lot of the great centers I’ve had were also wrestlers, and he was a great wrestler in high school. He’s super smart. He’s a Mountaineer. He’s a little too smart for my liking, though. He’s out there making calls for me, telling me I’ve got the wrong checks. I got to get his a** in line a little bit and let him know who’s in charge. But no, seriously, Zach’s done a great job. It starts and ends with him.”

Rodgers also stated that some of the players were taking friendly wagers as to who would be involved in the Steelers' first camp fight. He said his money was on Frazier and fellow offensive lineman Mason McCormick. As Mountaineer fans know, Frazier isn't really one for the extracurricular stuff, but he's also not going to back down from anyone.

