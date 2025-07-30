Four WVU Players Can’t Practice, and the NCAA is the Reason Why
Day one of fall camp is in the books for West Virginia, and four players on the Mountaineers' roster are still waiting on a ruling from the NCAA in regards to their eligibility.
Those players are running back Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa transfer), wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer (Idaho State transfer), defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson (UTSA transfer), and safety Justin Harrington (Washington transfer).
Head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked about their situations in today's press conference and told reporters that they can only do work on their own, calling it "very frustrating."
“The NCAA I know has got a big job and there’s a lot of waivers out there, but for all of our guys, there’s been similar situations where other players have been in the exact same scenario, and they’ve gotten eligibility or gotten injunctions that allow them to play. That’s where our hope is. But they have to do everything on their own (right now).”
In typical NCAA fashion, they're dragging their feet on this despite having several months to get this all sorted out. They're taking precious time away from these four and many others around the country who are in similar situations.
All four of the Mountaineers have played at the junior college level and were also playing during the pandemic. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia opened the door for an additional year of eligibility for those who spent time in junior college due to the lack of NIL opportunities, among other things.
