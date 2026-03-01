With Aaron Jones Set to Split With Vikings, Two NFL Reunions Make a Lot of Sense

It appears Aaron Jones’s time in Minnesota is coming to an end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that barring a trade before the new league year begins March 11, the Vikings plan to cut Jones alongside veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. The moves would save Minnesota about $18 million in cap space in 2026, but it does strip the Vikings’ locker room of two veteran leaders.

Jones spent the last two seasons in Minnesota after seven years with the rival Packers from 2017 to ‘23. He was a key cog in the Vikings’ surprising 14–3 record in 2024, rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards and scoring seven total touchdowns. But Jones battled injuries in 2025 and his production took a step back, as he averaged a career-low 4.7 yards per touch and 4.2 yards per carry.

Still, at age 31, Jones holds plenty of value as a dual-threat running back. If the Vikings do release him in the next couple of weeks, Jones can sign with any NFL team in free agency.

Two reunions for Jones in particular make a lot of sense—a return to the Packers or another ride with a couple of old friends in Pittsburgh. Here’s a closer look at each:

Aaron Jones’s potential fit with the Packers

Aaron Jones played seven season for the Packers from 2017 to ‘23. | Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Will Jones head back to where it all started?

A fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2017, Jones carved out a role in the Packers’ offense as a rookie and formed a dynamic duo in the backfield with fellow ‘17 draftee Jamaal Williams. Jones went on to total 5,490 rushing yards and score 63 touchdowns for Green Bay from 2017 to ‘23 before parting ways in March 2024.

In 2025, the Packers featured a middle-of-the-pack rushing attack with Josh Jacobs leading the way and Emanuel Wilson as his backup. Jacobs rumbled for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Wilson added 496 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Green Bay did not place a tender on Wilson this offseason, sending the 26-year-old into free agency and opening up a spot behind Jacobs on the depth chart. For a team that plans to contend for an NFC North title and Super Bowl in 2026, adding a savvy veteran to the backfield like Jones instead of relying on an inexperienced late-round draft pick to fill in behind Jacobs could help the Packers reach new heights.

Aaron Jones’s potential fit with the Steelers

Jones shared a backfield with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for six seasons in Green Bay. Why not one last dance?

Rodgers, of course, has not officially decided to return to the Steelers—or even if he wants to return for another NFL season. But if he does play another year, a return to Pittsburgh seems imminent.

The Steelers ranked 26th in rushing last season—both in part to Rodgers’s tendency to audible to quick passes and running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell not exactly tearing up the gridiron. If Rodgers returns to play another season, he’ll need as many check-down options as possible to keep himself upright and extend drives. And even at age 31, there are few more reliable pass-catching backs in the NFL than Jones.

Rodgers did call Jones one of his favorite teammates of all time. It could be a win-win for both Rodgers and Jones to reunite in Pittsburgh.

