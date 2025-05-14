Best Virginia Adds Guard Jermaine Haley to the Roster
The West Virginia University men’s basketball unofficial alumni team Best Virginia announced the addition of former WVU guard Jermanine Haley to the roster for a run at the million-dollar grand prized in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
Haley becomes the third member of the 2025 Best Virginia squad, joining guards Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson.
Haley returns to TBT 2025 after playing on the 2022 team, where he recorded 17 points in their 89-79 victory over in-state rival Herd That (Marshall alumni).
The Vancouver, BC, native returned to Canada and signed with the Sudbury Five of the Basketball Super League last season. He made 14 appearances in the organization’s first ever SBL Championship. He averaged 11.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Haley was with the London Lightning of the SBL the previous two seasons in addition to time in the NBA G League.
Haley spent three seasons in the NBA G League. He had two stints with the Grand Rapids Gold, where he began his professional career, and had time with the Cleveland Charge and the Motor Cruise.
Haley spent two seasons in Morgantown (2018-20). He started all 30 games in his final year with the program. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game before the season was abruptly canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.
He started 24 of the Mountaineers 36 games during the 208-19 season and averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first season, upping his production in the final 10 games of games with 16.5 points per game, including a career-high 28 points against Iowa State.
Best Virginia is hosting the West Virginia regional at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22.
For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.
Tickets for this year’s West Virginia Regional are now on sale at TBTHoops.com/tickets.
