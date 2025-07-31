Best Virginia Takes on Eberlein Drive in the TBT Semifinals
Charleston, WV – Best Virginia has battled its way to the TBT semifinals for the first time in team history and will meet Eberlein Drive, a squad looking to return to the finals for the first time since 2018, Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST with the action broadcasting on FS1.
The two teams are both shooting 45.8% from the field, but Eberlein holds the edge from three-point range at 35.8% while Best Virginia is shooting 33.6% from behind the arc.
Best Virginia guard James Reese V has led the team in scoring in three of the four games, including back-to-back 24-point games to average a team-high 22.3 points per game.
Forward Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He went for 23 points in the second-round win against Herd That but has combined for 18 points and nine rebounds the last two games.
Forward JD Weatherspoon stepped up in the West Virginia Regional final win against Elite Nation with 16 points and seven rebounds and guard Toby Okani raised his level of play with his first double figure game with 10 points and seven rebounds in the last outing against Shell Shock.
Eberlein Drive, a team comprised of former college basketball stars, may have pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament with, knocking off the Kentucky alumni team, La Familia, in the Lexington Regional.
Gabe York is coming off his second 23-point performance in the 88-75 win against Sideline Cancer. The former Arizona guard is averaging a team-best 19.5 points and 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Guard Anthony Clemmons has been effective from the outside to average 12.5 ppg and Center Junathaen Watson is carving out space in the paint for 11.0 ppg to with 2.8 rebounds per game.
