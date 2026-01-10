Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 22 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to pick up a major and much-needed win for their NCAA Tournament resume Saturday afternoon when it plays host to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Will they stay perfect at home? Here's our picks.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 75, West Virginia 68

For the Mountaineers to win this game, they are going to have to be competitive on the glass and in the paint. The Jayhawks ranked 32nd nationally, averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Very few, however, are on the offensive end as they are one of the weaker teams in the country in that stat, ranking 251st. It's a lot of one and done on the defensive end, not allowing the opponent to get a second or third crack at scoring on a single possession.

West Virginia has not been consistent on the glass and has really disappointed in that phase so far through two Big 12 games, where they are allowing several second-chance opportunities. Harlan Obioha is going to have to play his best game yet against a talented frontcourt duo of Bryson Tiller and Flory Bidunga.

I'm well aware of how successful the Mountaineers have been at home against the Jayhawks, but I just can't see it happening this afternoon. West Virginia is 10-0 when they hold opponents under 70 points and 0-5 when it doesn't. Holding this team to under 70 seems like too tall a task.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Kansas 64

Can West Virginia make the necessary plays down the stretch to pull off the upset against the nationally ranked Jayhawks? That’s the question heading into the matchup Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia has struggled to find consistent scorers, although senior guard Honor Huff has been deadly from the perimeter, ranking second in the country in three-pointers made with 60. It’s been a struggle to get a shot off in the latter stages of the contests, as defenses have gravitated to the leading scorer. Senior forward Chance Moore has been aggressive to the rim but has been stifled in the closing minutes.

Kansas is limiting opponents to a Big 12 leading 37.8% from the field, which is seventh in the NCAA, and holding a 27.0% three-point field goal percentage that is fourth nationally, and seventh in the country in blocked shots at 6.2.

The Jayhawks have operated without their leading scorer, freshman guard Darryn Peterson, for most of the season due to lingering injuries, and missed valuable minutes in the first Big 12 games with cramps, which has made Kansas vulnerable with the most recent loss suffered a week ago on the road at UCF, and it took overtime at home to knock off TCU.

Naturally, Kansas has plenty of talent, but West Virginia is 7-4 against the Jayhawks inside the Coliseum, and historically, the Mountaineers punch above their weight class in front of a raucous fan base. WVU rises to the occasion, clamping down on the Jayhawk offense, and an unlikely Mountaineer or two will come up big in the final minutes to pull off the upset 67-64.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia QB Scotty Fox Jr. to Remain with Program, Battle for Starting Job

Rodriguez Announces Chance Trickett as West Virginia’s Director of Player Evaluation

Mountaineers Add Valuable Edge Rusher Depth With WKU Transfer

Booming Leg Heads to Morgantown as WVU Lands Top Transfer Punter

West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of One of the Nation's Top Pass Rushers in Portal