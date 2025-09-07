West Virginia Loses 2026 Defensive Back Commit, Flips to Louisville
It's been one of those types of weekends for West Virginia. As if losing to Ohio wasn't bad enough, they're now impacted in the recruiting space.
Moments ago, the Mountaineers just lost a piece of their 2026 recruiting class as defensive back Taj Powell (6'3", 205 lbs) of Springfield, Ohio, announced that he has flipped his commitment to Louisville.
Taj is the younger brother of Jonathan Powell, who played his true freshman season at WVU on the men's basketball team before transferring to North Carolina this offseason.
Despite the loss of Powell, the Mountaineers still have a number of defensive backs committed in the 2026 class and will likely add a few veterans via the transfer portal in the winter. WVU's secondary is full of seniors, so they'll have to bring in some experienced pieces to complement the young crop of talent they are bringing in.
This weekend will be a huge recruiting weekend for West Virginia with several recruits expected to be on hand for the Backyard Brawl. Yes, the loss to Ohio stings, but the program can regain some of its offseason momentum with a win over Pitt and make a big impression on the recruits in attendance. I will get a list compiled over the coming days of which recruits are expected to be in attendance and post it here on our website once we get closer to game day.
West Virginia and Pitt are scheduled to kick things off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley
RB SirPaul Cheeks
RB Christopher Talley
RB Jett Walker
WR Robert Stith
WR Malachi Thompson
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard
OL Justyn Lyles
OL Rhett Morris
OL Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf
LB Antoine Sharp
LB Miles Khatri
CB Vincent Smith
CB Emari Peterson
CB Simaj Hill
S Aaron Edwards
S Jaylon Jones
S Cam Dwyer
S Emory Snyder
S Rickey Giles
S Charlie Hanafin
