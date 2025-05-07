Erik Stevenson Returns to Best Virginia
Former West Virginia University guard Erik Stevenson will once again suit up in the old gold and blue and represent Best Virginia in the annual The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.
Stevenson returns to Best Virginia after debuting with in 2023 with Best Virginia, where he averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game before the team’s second-round exit against Herd That (Marshall Alumni).
Stevenson spent one season at WVU after starting his college career at Wichita State for his first two seasons, then spent a season at Washington and followed with South Carolina.
In his lone season at West Virginia, Stevenson led the Mountaineers in scoring, averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game, including two 30-plus performances against Auburn (31) and Oklahoma (34) during a three-game stretch and averaged 24.6 points per game in the final five games of the regular season to earn an All-Big 12 third team selection and help guide the program back to the NCAA tournament.
The Lacey, Washington, native has spent his professional career in the NBA G-League, first starting with the Austin Spurs and 10 games later, he was traded to the Texas Legends.
Last season, Stevenson spent the season with the Capital City Go-Go where he averaged 14.7 points and 3.8 assists per game in 30 appearances.
Stevenson joins Kedrian Johnson as the first two player commitments to Best Virginia’s roster.
Best Virginia is hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22.
The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.
For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 6. Tickets are available for purchase at tbthoops.com/tickets.
For more information on this year’s TBT or Best Virginia, visit tbthoops.com.
