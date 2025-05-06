Magic Johnson Shows Love to Miles McBride as Knicks Take Game 1 from Celtics
Game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the Mountaineer vs. Mountaineer battle goes to Duece McBride and the New York Knicks. After trailing by 16 at the half, the Knicks stormed back with strong third and fourth quarters to force overtime, where they would eventually win the game, 108-105.
Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride contributed 11 points off of the bench on 4/8 shooting from the floor, including a 3/6 night from beyond the arc. He also pulled down two rebounds, dished out one assist, and recorded one steal in 19 minutes of action.
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson praised the contributions McBride gave in the win in a post on X, stating, "What a comeback victory in overtime for the NY Knicks led by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, who both finished with 29 points. Two guys that deserve a lot of credit for the victory were Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride. Mikal’s defense was superb, and he hit a key 3-pointer to put the Knicks up in overtime, and Miles McBride hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. The Knicks won despite missing 17 free throws!"
Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will look to even up the series on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Two-Sport Athlete Transfers to Eastern Kentucky
PFF Tabs Jahiem White a Top Running Back for the 2026 NFL Draft
West Virginia Assistant Featured on '30 Under 30' Coaches List