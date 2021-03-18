Former WVU CB Rasul Douglas Gaining Major Interest in NFL Free Agency

Rasul Douglas spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the Eagles decided to cut the former West Virginia corner right before the start of the season.

Just days before the first game, Douglas latched on with the Carolina Panthers and immediately made an impact on a team that had very little depth and experience. He held his own in undoubtedly the toughest division for an NFL corner to play in. He had to face the likes of Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Michael Thomas, and Emmanuel Sanders in the NFC South.

Although Douglas did not record a single interception in 14 games with the Panthers, he easily had the best year of his professional career. By season's end, he totaled 62 tackles (career-high) and nine pass breakups.

With Carolina heading into year two of a rebuild, it seems like Douglas is wanting to test the free agent market. According to Matt Lombardo of FanSided reported that there is a "strong market" developing for Douglas and that it seems unlikely that he will return to the Panthers.

Where could Rasul land? Well, the Bills, Broncos, Cardinals, Cowboys, Saints, and Titans are all corner-needy teams and should be on the hunt for a veteran corner such as Douglas. With players signing left and right, it could be just a matter of days before Douglas inks a deal with his third team in the NFL.

