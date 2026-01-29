West Virginia Alum Jahmile Addae Lands New Coaching Job in the NFL

After spending the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, former West Virginia cornerback is headed south to become the next cornerbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins, taking the same role he held in Buffalo.

With Sean McDermott being fired last week, the Bills will see some coaching turnover, although offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted and will aim to keep several pieces of the staff in place. Meanwhile, Addae will be joining Jeff Hafley's first staff, who comes over from Green Bay.

Addae helped the Bills' secondary to one of the best units against the pass in 2025, allowing the second-fewest yards through the air per game, averaging just 165.9 yards — a huge jump from where they were a year ago when they ranked 21st.

The former Mountaineer also got his start in coaching back in 2007, serving as a grad assistant on Rich Rodriguez's staff and then following him to Michigan for a couple of seasons. He then became the Director of Player Development at Cincinnati for a year before moving back into a coaching role as the Bearcats' running backs coach. In 2016, he reunited with Rodriguez out in Arizona, had a cup of coffee at Minnesota, returned home to West Virginia for a year under Neal Brown in 2019, and then spent time at Georgia and Miami before making the leap up to the NFL.

He did upset many Mountaineer fans, however, when he brought star freshman safety Tykee Smith with him to Georgia, and then a year later, convinced former WVU corner Daryl Porter Jr. to join him at Miami. It certainly ruffled some feathers, especially since many viewed it as him going directly against his alma mater.

During his playing days at West Virginia (2001-05), Addae recorded 189 tackles, 27 pass breakups, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He did get a chance in the NFL, briefly playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts in 2006.

