Things can change in the blink of an eye in the game of football, and on Sunday night, former West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz experienced that, suffering a nasty season-ending fractured and dislocated ankle in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-10 win over Minnesota in Mexico City.

The injury occurred with 6:42 to go in the second quarter on a run play where he was engaged with a Vikings defender, and right behind him, running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled into him and torqued his body in an odd way, resulting in the gruesome injury to his leg. Because of the nastiness of the injury, I'm not going to put it here, but in the video below you can see the reaction of his teammates when they saw it happen.

Trent Williams and the 49ers’ reaction to seeing Colton McKivitz carted off with a leg injury 💔



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/WRf02lLG9h — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2026

“It’s brutal, man," Christian McCaffrey said about the injury. "He’s somebody that is one of the heart and souls of this team. A guy who shows up every day with the right attitude. He is the standard, and we’re going to really miss him. We all love him. We’re praying for him. It’s one of the worst parts about this game is stuff like that, but we love him, and we’re going to play for him.”

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“That was really crushing," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan added. "I mean, Colton’s had an unbelievable year. We care about all our guys, but it was tough to see Colton go down like that.”

The former Mountaineer has been one of the most durable and consistent players in the league over the last four years, not missing a single game since 2022. This season alone, McKivitz has allowed just 12 quarterback pressures and zero sacks, giving him a pass-blocking grade of 71.7 by the folks at Pro Football Focus. His run-blocking grade is even better — 90.1

Because he is not one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL and he is on a star-studded team, McKivitz has sort of flown under the radar. But those in the Bay Area know just how important he is, as do the teams in the NFC West division. This is a huge loss for the 49ers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with McKivitz as he gets set to begin his road to recovery. We will provide an update on his progress when necessary.

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