Former WVU Star Michael Grove Shines in First MLB Appearance in Nearly Two Years

If you don't believe the injury bug is a real thing, just ask former West Virginia pitcher Michael Grove. He'd tell you it is.

The Wheeling, WV native has had some unfortunate luck on the injury front, dating all the way back to his time in Morgantown, where his final year with the Mountaineers was cut short as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Despite having the surgery that often scares scouts, he was still selected in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the last four years, Grove has dealt with knee, groin, and lat injuries that each caused him to miss time, as well as undergoing right shoulder labrum surgery in 2025.

The last time he pitched in a game in the big leagues was for the Dodgers on October 6th, 2024, in the playoffs against the San Diego Padres. On Saturday, he made his return to the show with the Tampa Bay Rays and had a dominant outing.

We've seen knuckle curveballs ...



But a knuckle slider?! pic.twitter.com/PSj043tXil — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

I’ve talked about Michael Grove’s slider a lot already, and for good reason.



This is a special pitch. 2 Ks in his first inning with the Rays. pic.twitter.com/7HVIi1ojZb — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) June 27, 2026

In three innings of relief work, Grove gave up just one hit, no runs, and struck out four batters while generating six whiffs, many of which came on that nasty breaking ball.

“Very impressive," Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said about Grove's return. "Just got optioned coming off his rehab. Liked him obviously when we signed him, but you never know with a guy with injuries what they’re going through and working his way back. But he came in and just filled up the strike zone and provided a huge boost over three innings. I don’t think we went into it saying we’re going to get three innings from him, but he did a heck of a job. He was so efficient and kind of made the decision easy."

I believe I may have shared this cool little nugget before, but I'll tell it anyway if not. Way back in the Little League days, yours truly played on a travel ball team called Wheeling BudRoys. I had the opportunity to try out for another team that was going to play in Cooperstown, the Ohio Valley Riverhawks, and I made that team, leaving a roster spot open for the BudRoys. Guess who they filled that spot with? You guessed it: Michael Grove.

He was a year younger, but was always viewed as one of the best players in the valley. I'd say that series of events played out pretty well for the BudRoys. They lost a future journalist and added a future big leaguer.