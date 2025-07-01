Former WVU Star OF Victor Scott Breaks Up Pirates' No-Hit Bid
After a couple of rough outings, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andrew Heaney tossed a gem, without question his best start of the season.
With two outs in the fifth inning, he was one out away from tossing six hitless innings. And then, just like that, the no-hit bid came to an end. Former West Virginia star and current outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, Victor Scott II, sent a shot into shallow left field to register the team's first hit of the game, breaking up the no-no.
Heaney's pitch count was climbing to a point where even if he kept the Cards out of the hit column, he would have likely needed some help to take the no-hitter to the finish line. The Cardinals finished the night with four hits, but it was Scott who ended the hope of some history taking place at PNC Park last night.
In 79 games this season, Scott is hitting .245 with four home runs and 28 RBI. He's also been a weapon on the basepaths, swiping 22 bags in 24 attempts.
Scott and the Cardinals will take on the Pirates once again tonight, facing ace Paul Skenes. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
