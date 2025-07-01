Mountaineers Now

West Virginia to Play in the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

Mark Kellogg's squad will head to the Bahamas this November.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Mark Kellogg looks on from the sideline in the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Mark Kellogg looks on from the sideline in the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
This upcoming season, Mark Kellogg and the West Virginia Mountaineers will be taking a trip to the Bahamas to participate in the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, which is slated to take place from Monday, Nov. 24th to Wednesday, Nov. 26th at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center.

West Virginia will be joined by Alabama, Belmont, Harvard, Minnesota, Ohio State, and South Florida. One more team will be added to the field, which will then allow the event to piece together matchups in two, four-team divisions.

“We are excited and proud to showcase a top-tier brand of hoops in the Bahamas once again as we continue to grow and expand women’s basketball and our events,” college basketball analyst and event contributor Debbie Antonelli said in a press release. “I'm known for saying, ‘The Product is the Narrative’ because we create opportunities to compete and the players and coaches deliver. Teams are returning because they trust bdG Sports to deliver another first-class event in an incredible destination location, and rest assured, it will be entertaining given the quality of competition!”

The Mountaineers finished the 2024-25 season with a 25-8 record and a 13-5 mark in Big 12 Conference play. Kellogg's squad went a perfect 16-0 at the WVU Coliseum, featuring two wins over ranked opponents.

WVU advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before seeing their season come to an end with a 58-47 loss to North Carolina.

Schuyler Callihan
