Geno Smith Cracks Top 10 in NFL QB Rankings Ahead of CJ Stroud and Jordan Love
Just a handful of years ago, former West Virginia gunslinger Geno Smith was a fixture on Seattle's scout team as Russell Wilson's backup, and to many fans, was out of sight, out of mind. He got a few opportunities to start in place of an injured Wilson and made the most of it, giving the Seahawks the feeling they would be okay to part ways with Wilson and give Geno a shot.
His time in Seattle may be over, but the new starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders has high expectations for the 2025 season as he reunites with his former head coach, Pete Carroll.
Recently, Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports ranked the former Mountaineer the eighth-best quarterback in the NFL.
"Smith, who was able to keep the Seahawks' offense afloat amongst poor pass protection and play-calling, but wasn’t always consistent enough to overcome everything around him. Still, it’s good to have a quarterback who can survive in adverse situations — that’s what most situations are going to be in the NFL."
Smith checks in behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and Dak Prescott. Smith, however, ranks ahead of a pair of rising stars - Jordan Love and CJ Stroud. In his final season with Seattle in 2024, Geno completed 407-of-578 pass attempts for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns.
