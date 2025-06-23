Randy Moss Award Winner Commits to West Virginia
The month of June continues to be friendly to coach Rich Rodriguez, as West Virginia gains another commit. This time it comes from the state of West Virginia's best wide receiver, Malachi Thompson.
Thompson recently earned an offer from West Virginia after having a great 7v7 camp in front of all the coaches. He chose the Mountaineers over Marshall, Ohio, Miami(OH), Temple, Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Youngstown State, and Akron.
The 6'4" 200-pound receiver from Nitro High School proves to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he totaled 131 receptions, 2,900 yards, and 38 touchdowns. These performances helped him get rewarded with the illustrious Randy Moss award, which is given to the state's top wide receiver.
With Thompson's commitment, the last four Randy Moss award winners have been Mountaineers. Cyrus Traugh (2022) is currently on the roster, while Dom Collins (2023) and Hudson Clement (2021) both entered the transfer portal this past offseason.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
