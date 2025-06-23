Mario Alford Delivers Game-Winning 99-Yard Kick Return in Final Seconds
Mario Alford is a game-changer. West Virginia fans have known that for over a decade, with his ability to run away from defenders at receiver and create explosive returns on special teams. Well, in the Saskatchewan Roughriders' most recent game, Alford did it again.
The Toronto Argonauts tied the game up at 32 apiece with just 23 seconds left and made the mistake of kicking it to Alford on the ensuing kickoff. Alford waited a second to set his blockers up, and once he saw a crease, he shot out of a cannon and burst down the sideline, all the way to the end zone for a 99-yard touchdown for the eventual game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining.
Alford has returned four kicks for touchdowns during his career in the Canadian Football League, while also housing seven punts, combining for 7,237 yards on returns. In the win over Toronto, Alford also had his best day on offense of the season, reeling in seven receptions for 57 yards.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are now 3-0 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday, playing host to the BC Lions. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
