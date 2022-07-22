Madden 23 Ratings for WVU Football Alums

Quarterback

(SEA) Geno Smith - 60

(DAL) Will Grier - 55

Wide Receiver

(BUF) Tavon Austin - 75

(KC) Gary Jennings - 68

(NO) Kevin White - 67

(NYG) David Sills V - 65

Tight End

(NYJ) Trevon Wesco - 64

Offensive Tackle

(NE) Yodny Cajuste - 61

Offensive Guard

(NYG) Mark Glowinski - 76

(SF) Colton McKivitz - 61

(MIA) Adam Pankey - 54

Linebacker

(ATL) Nick Kwiatkoski - 74

(TEN) David Long Jr. - 71

(LAC) Kyzir White - 79

(CLE) Tony Fields - 65

Cornerback

(GB) Rasul Douglas - 80

Free Safety

(CAR) Kenny Robinson Jr. - 66

Strong Safety

(PIT) Karl Joseph - 74

Not listed

RB Wendell Smallwood (free agent)

RB Leddie Brown (LAC)

OL Quinton Spain (free agent)

DT Darius Stills (free agent)

LB Bruce Irvin (free agent)

CB Daryl Worley (free agent)

S Sean Mahone (free agent)

