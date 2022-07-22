Skip to main content

Madden 23 Ratings for WVU Football Alums

See how the Mountaineers are rated in the new Madden video game.

Quarterback

(SEA) Geno Smith - 60

(DAL) Will Grier - 55

Wide Receiver

(BUF) Tavon Austin - 75

(KC) Gary Jennings - 68

(NO) Kevin White - 67

(NYG) David Sills V - 65

Tight End

(NYJ) Trevon Wesco - 64

Offensive Tackle

(NE) Yodny Cajuste - 61

Offensive Guard

(NYG) Mark Glowinski - 76

(SF) Colton McKivitz - 61

(MIA) Adam Pankey - 54

Linebacker

(ATL) Nick Kwiatkoski - 74

(TEN) David Long Jr. - 71

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(LAC) Kyzir White - 79

(CLE) Tony Fields - 65

Cornerback

(GB) Rasul Douglas - 80

Free Safety

(CAR) Kenny Robinson Jr. - 66

Strong Safety

(PIT) Karl Joseph - 74

Not listed

RB Wendell Smallwood (free agent)

RB Leddie Brown (LAC)

OL Quinton Spain (free agent)

DT Darius Stills (free agent)

LB Bruce Irvin (free agent)

CB Daryl Worley (free agent)

S Sean Mahone (free agent)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU football helmet
Football

Jaylon Shelton Enrolls at WVU

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
USATSI_18692282_168388579_lowres
Football

Zach Frazier Named to Rimington Award Watch List

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
lathan-travious-56998-4
Football

Freshmen Faces: LB Trey Lathan Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.10.04 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 CB Tayvon Nelson

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Depth chart reactions (3)
Football

Lyons Remains 'Optimistic' About the Direction of WVU Football

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17226874_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2022 Season Looks Like for WVU

By Schuyler CallihanJul 21, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
ESPN_College_GameDay
Football

ESPN's College GameDay is Coming to the Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler CallihanJul 21, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
lawton-zeiqui-43343-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: DL Zeiqui Lawton Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 21, 2022 9:59 AM EDT