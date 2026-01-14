Just Three Former Mountaineers Remain in the 2026 NFL Playoffs

The wild-card round is over, and we're now onto the divisional round in the 2026 NFL Playoffs. If you're a diehard West Virginia fan looking for a team to root for, I'd suggest the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans — the only two teams remaining who have former Mountaineers on their roster.

So, who's left?

OT Colton McKivitz - 49ers

For the third straight season, McKivitz played in and started every game for the Niners at right tackle. This year has been by far his best yet. According to Pro Football Focus, he has an offensive grade of 83.5, which is the highest of his career. He has a run blocking grade of 90.3 and a pass protection grade of 72.2. He's allowed just three sacks this season.

This week's game: Saturday vs. Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

LB Kyzir White - 49ers

White joined the 49ers' practice squad just before the start of the playoffs after having spent the majority of the season in Tennessee with the Titans. There, he only appeared in one game, partially due to a hamstring injury, but was also not on the active roster at the start of the season, meaning he was viewed more as a depth piece than anything. White has had a fairly successful NFL career, earning roughly $20 million since he entered the league in 2018. He's posted three 100-tackle seasons, including a career high 144 stops in 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition to L.A., Tennessee, and San Francisco, White has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

LS Austin Brinkman - Texans

Brinkman won the long snapper job in Houston as an undrafted rookie and has been their guy throughout the entirety of the season. Former WVU head coach Neal Brown used to praise Brinkman all the time for his consistency and how he did his job better t han anyone else on the roster.

This week's game: Sunday vs. Patriots at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

