Manoah Has Rocky Outing Prior to Being Ejected

It was not a fun night at the ballpark for the former Mountaineer.

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah took to the mound on Saturday evening for his 5th career MLB start.

After the first frame, the Blue Jays led 2-0 and Manoah struck out the side in order. He had great stuff in the first inning but as the game continued, he left a lot of pitches out over the heart of the plate and the Orioles made him pay for it. Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo homer in the 2nd, Cedric Mullins deposited one into the right field bleachers in the 3rd, and then, Manoah gave up back-to-back homers in the 4th to Mountcastle and DJ Stewart. Following the back-to-back jacks, things got interesting. Manoah plunked Maikel Franco up around the left shoulder which Franco didn't take much of a liking to. He and Manoah exchanged words then the benches cleared creating a scrum in front of home plate. Manoah was ejected from the game but not for hitting Franco.

Manoah went 3.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits, all of which were home runs. Thankfully, the Blue Jays came back and won the game 10-7, keeping his record at 1-0.

Manoah is scheduled to pitch this Friday in what will be an opportunity to bounce back against the Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. EST.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into WVU Hall of Fame

William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals

2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Inching Closer to Decision

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.