CFL Defensive Back Hauled In One of the Best Interceptions You'll Ever See

Odell Beckham Jr., meet Robert Carter Jr.

What a play by Robert Carter Jr. / Screenshot via TSN.
While the NFL begins training camp ahead of the 2025 season here in the States, the CFL's campaign is off and running in Canada and—on Sunday night—delivered one of the best interceptions you’ll ever see.

With just over a minute left in the first half of his team's contest against the BC Lions, Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell did his best to give wide receiver Brendan O'Leary-Orange a chance to make a play in the end zone. Lions cornerback Robert Carter Jr., however, saw it coming clear as day and jumped in front of the pass for an incredible, one-handed snag—resulting in a turnover.

Take a look at the remarkable play here:

Incredibly enough, this isn't the first time Carter Jr. has made a play like this. While playing for Robert Morris University last season, the DB made a similar leaping grab—also with one hand—to intercept Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes.

Check it out:

Shades of Odell Beckham Jr.

Unfortunately, Carter Jr.'s Lions team would go on to lose to the Tiger-Cats 37-33, but he'll now have this surreal highlight forever.

