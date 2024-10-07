Miles McBride Leads All Scorers in Knicks' Preseason Opening Win
The NBA preseason is officially underway and former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride got out to a hot start.
In the New York Knicks' preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, McBride led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including a 4-for-9 night from downtown. He also chipped in three assists and a steal which led to a slam dunk on the other end.
"I thought that Deuce’s ball pressure got us going a little.," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said in his postgame press conference. "We got in that hole early, and then that got us going a little bit. We got some easy baskets, and the easy baskets are huge for us.”
There was a strong contingent of Knicks fans on hand for the game and from the very first play Deuce made, the away crowd leaned in to support him yelling "Deuuuuuuuce" each time he knocked down a shot. The recent three-team trade sending Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves will open the door for more playing time for the former Mountaineer.
McBride's Highlights vs. Hornets
McBride and the Knicks will be back in action on Wednesday night as they play hot to the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
