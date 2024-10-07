Bryce Ford-Wheaton Records His First NFL Touchdown in a Wild Ending
Former West Virginia University wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton obtained his first NFL touch on Sunday in Seattle.
After former WVU quarterback Geno Smith scampered 32 yards to put his Seattle Seahawks into field goal position, New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons leaped over the offensive line and blocked the field goal and Ford-Wheaton snatched the ball out of the air and returned it 60 yards for the game sealing touchdown.
Ford-Wheaton has primarily played on special teams but has seen a few offensive snaps this season.
The Mountaineer standout signed with the New York Giants and an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, but his rookie season was cut short before it even started after suffering a torn ACL, sidelining him for the season.
Ford-Wheaton finished his final season at WVU (2022) season with a team-leading 62 receptions for 675 yards, which ranked second on the team, and a team-best seven touchdowns, including hitting career-highs in the second game of the season with 11 receptions for 152 yards and tied a career best two touchdowns versus Kansas.
He finished his Mountaineer career with 143 receptions, placing him 12th in WVU history, and ranks 18th in receiving yards with 1,867 and his 15 career touchdown receptions is 15th in program history.
