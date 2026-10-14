Mountaineers in The NFL: Week 5 Roundup

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play this weekend with their 52-31 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. While the Mountaineers continue to slide, their alumni are counting their season in the pros as Week 5 of the NFL season concluded with a thrilling overtime game on Monday between the Bills and Rams.

It’s that time of the week. Let’s take our weekly look around at how former Mountaineers are performing in the NFL.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets won an ugly one against the Cleveland Browns this past weekend by a score of 17-12. Geno Smith went 17-of-30 for 182 yards and a touchdown. Smith and star receiver Garrett Wilson connected early for a touchdown that proved to be crucial in the Jets' second victory of the season. Smith and the Jets did just enough to squeak out a victory against a quality Browns defensive unit.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) waits for the snap of the ball by center Zach Frazier (54) during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Frazier and the Steelers' young offensive line posted one of their best performances of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Frazier and the rest of the line kept Aaron Rodgers clean for a large part of the contest, as the veteran was only sacked once in the game. Running back Jaylen Warren averaged over 6 yards per carry, a testament to how well the Steelers' run blocking was working. Frazier and the Steelers offensive line has showed significant improvement over the course of the last three games.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers are 5-0 and are the number one team in most NFL power rankings you will see, and for good reason. Quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked for the first time this season against the stout Seattle Seahawks defense. However, the Niners' offensive line cleared the way with their run blocking. McKivitz was crucial in allowing star running back Christian McCaffrey to average 6.2 yards per carry.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals were thumped by the Detroit Lions 45-21. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded over 200 scrimmage yards and absolutely thrashed the Arizona defensive line. Dante Stills recorded his lowest defensive grade of the season per Pro Football Focus, with a 44.1 mark. Stills and the Cardinals will look to find some consistency as the season goes on.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts to a call during overtime against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasul Douglas is carving out a serious role in the Washington Commanders' defense. Over the course of the last several weeks, Douglas has emerged as one of the starting outside corners for the Commanders. There were plenty of offensive fireworks in the Commanders' tie with the Giants. Douglas continues to be a bright spot in a lackluster Washington defense.