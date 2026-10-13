Jets vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

After a slow start to the 2026 season, the New England Patriots and Drake Maye are 3-2 and back in the playoff mix in the AFC heading into their Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets.

Both of these AFC East squads are coming off wins in Week 5, though they did them in very different ways.

New York recorded eight sacks – led by rookie David Bailey – in a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns while New England’s offense dominated the Las Vegas Raiders with Maye scoring five touchdowns (four through the air, one on the ground).

The Patriots’ offense has completely flipped the script after a slow start, beating Buffalo and Las Vegas behind two strong games from Maye. Now, New England is heavily favored at home against the 2-3 Jets.

New York snapped a three-game skid in Week 5, and it did it without star running back Breece Hall. The New York offense hasn’t been great this season, but the Jets are 19th in EPA/Play and 14th in success rate.

Does that allow them to hang around on Sunday?

The Jets are just 2-18 in their last 20 games against the Patriots in Foxborough, so there’s a lot of history on New England’s side.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this divisional matchup in Week 6.

Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +7 (-110)

Patriots -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +260

Patriots: -325

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jets vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Jets record: 2-3

Patriots record: 3-2

Jets vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Kenyon Sadiq – questionable

Joseph Ossai – questionable

Breece Hall – questionable

Adonai Mitchell – questionable

Omar Cooper Jr. – IR

Patriots Injury Report

Dre’Mone Jones – questionable

Will Campbell – questionable

TreVeyon Henderson – questionable

Charles Woods – questionable

Christian Gonzalez – questionable

Carlton Davis III – questionable

Mack Hollins – IR

A.J. Brown – IR

Harold Landry III – PUP

Mike Onwenu – IR

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The Jets are 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Patriots are 3-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Jets are 2-18 straight up in their last 20 games in Foxborough.

New York is 9-9-2 against the spread as an underdog under Aaron Glenn.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Jets’ games this season.

The UNDER is 3-2 in the Patriots’ games this season.

Jets vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots

Drake Maye might be back, and he’s jumped way up in the odds to win the MVP after New England took back-to-back games against Buffalo and Las Vegas.

The Patriots quarterback got off to a terrible start this season, but he’s thrown seven scores and just one pick in his last two games, posting a five-score game (four passing, one rushing) in Week 5 against the Raiders.

As a result, he went from +4000 to +1600 to win MVP in just one week. The Patriots are 3-2, and they’re firmly in the mix to win the AFC East for the second season in a row. Maye has a lot of work to do in order to make up for his early-season turnovers, but he is starting to look like the MVP runner-up that he was in 2025.

Jets vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

New York has been great against the spread this season, which makes it an intriguing pick as a seven-point underdog in Week 6.

However, the Jet’s history in New England is extremely tough to look past. New York’s two wins this season are against bottom-10 offenses in Tennessee and Cleveland, and now it has to take on a Patriots team that has scored 74 points over the last two weeks.

New England is now No. 10 in the NFL in yards per play on offense while the Jets are currently 23rd.

Both of these teams are in the top half of the league in yards per play allowed – New York is actually third – but the Patriots have a better success rate through five weeks.

At home, I trust Maye and this New England offense to continue to build on two huge wins with the AFC East crown very much in play this season. Ultimately, I’m worried that the New York offense won’t have enough firepower to keep up with a Patriots team that appears to have found its mojo after a slow start in 2026.

Pick: Patriots -7 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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