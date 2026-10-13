NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks (Patriots Over Jets, AFC South Squad Highlight Top Predictions)

Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us, and Survivor Pool players are coming off what may have been a bloodbath of a Week 5.

The Dallas Cowboys entered Thursday night’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 9.5-point favorites, yet they lost outright at home, destroying plenty of Survivor entries in the process.

Week 5 had three teams that were obvious Survivor selections: Dallas, Houston and Cincinnati. They were all playing 0-4 teams, but only the Bengals and Texans came through. Luckily for the SI Betting team, neither of our editors selected the Cowboys this week, meaning that if you tailed our picks, you’re still alive heading into Week 6.

Bye weeks are really starting to come into play in Survivor, as the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Bengals all won’t play in Week 6. One of the best strategies in Survivor this season has been fading the 0-5 Dolphins, so players will have to look elsewhere on Sunday.

There are still some huge favorites in Week 6, the Los Angeles Rams are favored by double digits at home against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are all favored by at least a touchdown at home.

Each week, the SI Betting team of Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey makes their favorite Survivor selections each week to help guide our readers through the season.

Here’s a recap of our Week 5 selections before we dive into our favorite Survivor teams in Week 6.

NFL Week 5 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Cincinnati Bengals (W)

Iain MacMillan: Houston Texans (W)

Both Dewey and MacMillan faded winless teams in Week 5, and both wins were relatively sweat free with the Texans blowing out Tennessee and Cincy cruising to a big lead in a seven-point win over Miami.

There are still plenty of playoff contenders that we can choose from in Week 6, even in just a 14-game slate.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis is going to be a popular pick in Survivor this week because it’s playing the Titans, but I’m willing to take a shot on Daniel Jones and company to get back to .500 at 3-3, especially at home. Indy is currently a seven-point favorite against the worst team in the AFC South.

Cam Ward and the Titans have been downright awful on offense, ranking dead last in yards per play, 31st in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate during their 0-5 start. They’ve scored 20 or fewer points in every game, including three games where they scored 10 or less points.

Indianapolis hasn’t done a great job of finishing drives this season, but it has one of the best kickers in the NFL in Spencer Shrader. So, Indy is able to get enough points on the board (like it did in Week 5) even if it doesn’t score a bunch of touchdowns.

The Colts are allowing the third-most yards per play in the NFL on defense, which is a concern for them when it comes to this pick. However, Tennessee is 2-8 on the road in the Ward era, and it has covered the spread in just four of those games.

The Indy offense isn’t a juggernaut, but it has moved the ball a lot better than the Titans, hanging 30 points on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 while ranking 21st in success rate and 22nd in EPA/Play.

I don’t see many spots where I’d willingly take the Colts in Survivor, so this is a way to use them and hopefully advance to Week 7. With more bye weeks ahead, it’s important to save a few top teams – if possible – for a game that may not be as much of a sure thing.

Indy at home against the Titans is by far the most favorable game on the team’s schedule outside of a Nov. 15 home game against Miami.

The Titans have been lost to open this season, and I don’t expect them to turn things around any time soon with how abysmal their offense has looked. The Colts may not cover, but they should handle business at home in Week 6. – Peter Dewey

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots proved last week that they still can show flashes of the team that won the AFC last season, especially when they play the weaker teams in the NFL.

Their defense is a top 10 unit and Drake Maye can still torch a below average secondary. The Patriots now rank 10th in EPA per play, while the New York Jets rank 20th. New England is also 11th in opponent success rate, while New York is 23rd. That could all lead to big things for the Patriots in this divisional game.

The Patriots have a ton of tough games on their schedule this season, including the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, so taking them when they're at home against either the Jets or Dolphins is going to be the move, which is why this is the week I'll take them at Gillette Stadium against Geno Smith and Aaron Glenn.

Plus, New England is 18-2 at home in its last 20 games against the Jets. – Iain MacMillan

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