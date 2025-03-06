Pittsburgh Steelers Host West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum for Pre-Draft Visit
West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is gaining interest from several teams around the NFL and is starting to take his pre-draft visits with organizations who want to do more fact-finding and get to know who he is on a more personal level.
According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Milum is being hosted on a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, alongside Louisville QB Tyler Shough and Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues.
Last spring, the Steelers selected Milum's teammate and fellow West Virginia native, Zach Frazier, with the 51st pick (2nd round). Frazier landed on the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team back in January after putting together a stellar season.
Pittsburgh could be looking to get younger and cheaper at left guard, a position that is currently occupied by 31-year-old Isaac Seumalo, who is entering the final year of his contract. Milum is projected to move inside to guard at the next level due to his arm length, which means he would be likely flanked to Frazier's left if Pittsburgh gives him the call on draft night.
The Steelers have the 21st pick in the first round and then pick 52nd (2nd round), 83rd (3rd round), and 122nd (4th round). They have four other picks in rounds five through seven, but Milum will be long gone by then.
