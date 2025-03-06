Mountaineers Now

Which WVU Football Alums Are Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason?

A look at which Mountaineers are searching for a new home this spring.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL's new league year begins on March 12th, which will also mark the start of free agency. This spring, four former West Virginia Mountaineers will be available, looking for a new contract.

OL Mark Glowinski

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Mark Glowinski (64) after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After spending four years with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21, Glowinski left the organization by signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants. The stint in the Big Apple didn't go as expected, losing his starting job after a 40-0 blowout loss in Week 2 of his second year with the team. He found his way back to the Colts last season, starting and appearing in five games.

LB Kyzir White

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Statistically, White is coming off one of the best seasons in his pro career. In 17 games, he tallied 137 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The Cardinals took a big step this past season, doubling their win total from 2023. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is a defensive mastermind, so there's a chance White ends up returning to the desert to be a part of Arizona's next contender.

CB Rasul Douglas

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Douglas will be the most coveted former Mountaineer on the market this spring with several Super Bowl contenders vying for his services. Over the past four seasons, Douglas has turned into one of the most consistent, play-making corners in the league. He's picked off 14 passes and defended 49 passes. Entering his age 30 season, this will likely be Douglas' last chance at earning a big contract, so teams better be prepared to throw the bag.

CB Daryl Worley

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Daryl Worley (35) causes the fumble of Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Worley produced a couple of strong seasons at the beginning of his NFL career, but since leaving Carolina, he's bounced around quite a bit. This past year, he may have salvaged his spot in the league by what he was able to do in nine games (seven starts) with the Tennessee Titans. He registered 52 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and an interception.

