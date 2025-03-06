Which WVU Football Alums Are Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason?
The NFL's new league year begins on March 12th, which will also mark the start of free agency. This spring, four former West Virginia Mountaineers will be available, looking for a new contract.
OL Mark Glowinski
After spending four years with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21, Glowinski left the organization by signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants. The stint in the Big Apple didn't go as expected, losing his starting job after a 40-0 blowout loss in Week 2 of his second year with the team. He found his way back to the Colts last season, starting and appearing in five games.
LB Kyzir White
Statistically, White is coming off one of the best seasons in his pro career. In 17 games, he tallied 137 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The Cardinals took a big step this past season, doubling their win total from 2023. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is a defensive mastermind, so there's a chance White ends up returning to the desert to be a part of Arizona's next contender.
CB Rasul Douglas
Douglas will be the most coveted former Mountaineer on the market this spring with several Super Bowl contenders vying for his services. Over the past four seasons, Douglas has turned into one of the most consistent, play-making corners in the league. He's picked off 14 passes and defended 49 passes. Entering his age 30 season, this will likely be Douglas' last chance at earning a big contract, so teams better be prepared to throw the bag.
CB Daryl Worley
Worley produced a couple of strong seasons at the beginning of his NFL career, but since leaving Carolina, he's bounced around quite a bit. This past year, he may have salvaged his spot in the league by what he was able to do in nine games (seven starts) with the Tennessee Titans. He registered 52 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and an interception.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Explains What it Was Like to Coach Pat McAfee at WVU
Virginia Tech Hires Former Key Member of WVU's Football Staff
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Gave Interesting Reaction After Watching Wyatt Milum's 40-Yard Dash
MAILBAG: Realistic WVU Football Expectations, Baseball's Perfect Start + More