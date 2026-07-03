Toby Okani to Team Up with Another Former Mountaineer in NBA Summer League

It's a wild time in the NBA right now. Players are being traded left and right, and free agent deals are happening at a rapid pace. Giannis Antetokounmpo was dealt to Miami, Jaylen Brown shipped to Philadelphia, Ja Morant to Portland, LaMelo Ball to Minnesota, and oh yeah, LeBron James is a free agent heading into what could be the final year of his storybook career.

But here soon, all of the movement in the NBA will share the spotlight with the Summer League. It will be the first time fans (and the teams) get to see their draft picks in action, while also getting a look at some undrafted free agents or second and third-year guys who need the reps.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that former West Virginia wing Treysen Eaglestaff would be playing for the champion New York Knicks in Summer League action, and now, he'll have another former Mountaineer joining him, Toby Okani. The team officially announced Okani's addition with the release of their Summer League roster on Thursday.

West Virginia University guard Toby Okani | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The Knicks are familiar with Okani as he played for the G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, at the start of last season. There, he averaged 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 34 appearances.

Despite going undrafted last summer, Okani managed to make his NBA debut in his first year out of college, signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Most times, those on 10-day contracts are buried on the bench and may not see the floor at all. That was certainly not the case with Okani, who played north of 36 minutes (not a typo!) per game in his six outings with the Grizzlies.

Not only did he see a ton of floor time, but he made the most of it, playing fairly well. In his NBA debut against the Toronto Raptors, he recorded seven points and seven rebounds, and then five days later, in his fourth career game, he logged 15 points against the Denver Nuggets. The very next time out, he set what would be his career high with 20 points on 9/22 shooting against the Utah Jazz. Okani ended the season averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist on 35% shooting.

As you all know, Okani isn't typically going to have a huge impact on the game offensively, but the fact that he showed he can score a little bit in the Association has certainly put him on the radar, including the Knicks, who want to get a second look at him.

Okani and Eaglestaff will play their first game with the Knicks' Summer League team on Friday, July 10th, against the San Antonio Spurs.