Where Does Wyatt Milum Land in NFL Draft? What Round? Final Draft Projections Are In
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum will be anxiously awaiting his phone call from an NFL GM that he has been selected.
In all likelihood, though, Milum can sit back and relax on Thursday night as pretty much all projections exclude him from the first round. Friday night, however, is a different story. The second and third rounds will take place then, and one could assume that his wait will end there.
Where will he end up? Our staff made predictions below.
Schuyler Callihan: RD 3, Pick 81: Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati has to prioritize keeping Joe Burrow healthy, and the obvious way to do that is to enhance his protection. Last season, the Bengals allowed 2.8 sacks per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL. That has to change. He'll kick inside to guard, likely on the left side, and can compete with Cordell Volson as a rookie. By year two, he should be in a position to take over as the long-term starter. He could fall a little earlier, but with most expecting him to transition to guard, his stock will slide a tad.
Christopher Hall: RD 3, Pick 91: Baltimore Ravens
Wyatt Milum was a projected first-round pick, but his arm measurements came up short in a desired starting NFL tackle by a couple of inches and is looked more as a guard at the next level. The Baltimore Ravens lost starting left guard Patrick Mekari to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency and the franchise could look towards Milum to fill the void in the third round.
Josh Wolfe: RD 3, Pick 96: Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia consistently has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL under Coach Jeff Stoutland, and they will look to add to that room this draft. Specifically on the interior, as they lost starting RG Mekhi Becton. The Eagles did trade for Kenyon Green from the Texans this offseason and return Tyler Steen, who saw limited action last season, but I expect Howie Roseman to continue to be aggressive in building that unit's depth.
