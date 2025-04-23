Mountaineers Now

Oklahoma Offensive Line Transfer Josh Aisosa Takes Visit to West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez is looking to add depth to his group up front.

Schuyler Callihan

Edmond Santa Fe's Josh Aisosa speaks before signing to play football with OU during a signing day ceremony in Edmond, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
Edmond Santa Fe's Josh Aisosa speaks before signing to play football with OU during a signing day ceremony in Edmond, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The West Virginia football roster as a whole is under severe construction, but the offensive line is the one area that head coach Rich Rodriguez is most concerned about. He liked parts of what he saw in the spring from the several newcomers and handful of returners, but the depth, or lack thereof, is what keeps him up at night.

West Virginia has been in contact with a handful of offensive linemen in the transfer portal and recently hosted former Oklahoma Sooner, Josh Aisosa.

Aisosa (6'3", 331 lbs) out of Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, picked the Sooners over offers from Army, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Navy, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA, and a few others.

As a senior, he was named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was rated the 52nd-best offensive lineman in the country by On3 Sports and 63rd on ESPN.

Aisosa did not appear in any games during his lone season in Norman, and while he wouldn't be an immediate impact player for the Mountaineers, he would give them some depth on the interior and a young player that they can groom and develop.

He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Native, ESPN Legendary Broadcaster, Mike Patrick Passes Away

FCS All-American Linebacker Transfer Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia Forward Toby Okani Declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Is West Virginia Closing in on Another Transfer Portal Commitment?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting