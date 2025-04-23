Oklahoma Offensive Line Transfer Josh Aisosa Takes Visit to West Virginia
The West Virginia football roster as a whole is under severe construction, but the offensive line is the one area that head coach Rich Rodriguez is most concerned about. He liked parts of what he saw in the spring from the several newcomers and handful of returners, but the depth, or lack thereof, is what keeps him up at night.
West Virginia has been in contact with a handful of offensive linemen in the transfer portal and recently hosted former Oklahoma Sooner, Josh Aisosa.
Aisosa (6'3", 331 lbs) out of Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, picked the Sooners over offers from Army, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Navy, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA, and a few others.
As a senior, he was named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was rated the 52nd-best offensive lineman in the country by On3 Sports and 63rd on ESPN.
Aisosa did not appear in any games during his lone season in Norman, and while he wouldn't be an immediate impact player for the Mountaineers, he would give them some depth on the interior and a young player that they can groom and develop.
He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Native, ESPN Legendary Broadcaster, Mike Patrick Passes Away
FCS All-American Linebacker Transfer Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia Forward Toby Okani Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
Is West Virginia Closing in on Another Transfer Portal Commitment?